CHICAGO (CBS) — Held at gunpoint and robbed downtown.

CBS 2 is tracking 12 armed robberies, nine of them reported in less than an hour Thursday night and it appears they are connected to another robbery spree Tuesday.

CBS 2’s Tara Molina mapped out these incidents as police issue a warning to the crowded downtown area this weekend.

CBS 2 was told one group is behind all of them and they’re totally random. One at West Superior and LaSalle.

A stolen car, four to five guys wearing hoodies and masks with guns. That’s what’s involved in every single one of these armed robberies, police say, are all connected.

With the group behind them moving fast.

There were 12 reported Thursday. From West Superior in River North at 10:30, where police say a man and woman were walking down the street when they were held at gun point, threatened and robbed.

Then another on North Kingsbury before 11:15, where another man and woman walking were robbed at gunpoint.

“They stop the vehicle right next to you and they open the door and jump out of the vehicle so fast, you can’t even react.”

Alderman Brian Hopkins (2nd) says police patrols are already up downtown for Lollapalooza, but he says there are focused patrols in the areas these armed robberies are happening.

“The standard advice you hear from the police is be aware of your surroundings. Well, you know what? Being aware of your surroundings gives you no protection in an incident like this.”

The armed robbery spree Thursday followed another Tuesday. Those eight robberies from South Cornell just before 10:00 to West 23rd Place before midnight.

No one has been hurt in any of these robberies. Area 3 detectives are investigating right no with no one in custody, hence the police issue warnings about this group.

Below is a listing from the Chicago Police Department on when and where some of the robberies took place:

*0-100 block of W. Superior, 29 Jul 21 @ approx. 10:30 p.m.-18th District: A 25-year-old man and 32-year-old woman were walking when they were approached by the offenders at gunpoint. Taken was their personal property

*600 block of N. Kingsbury, 29 July 21 @approx 11:10 p.m.-18th District: A 35-year-old man and 30-year-old woman were walking when approached by offenders at gunpoint. Taken was their personal property.

*300 block of W. Huron, 29 Jul 21 @approx 10:40 p.m.-18th District: Two 19-year-old men were walking when their phones were taken by the offenders at gunpoint.

*800 block of N. Sedgwick, 29 Jul 21 @approx 10:35 p.m.-18th District: An adult male (age unknown) was sitting in his vehicle when approached by the offenders at gunpoint. Taken was his cell phone and headphones.

*200 block of W. Schiller, 29 Jul 21 @approx 10:50 p.m.-18th District: A 22-year-old man was walking when approached by the offenders at gunpoint. Taken was his wallet, phone and keys.

*900 block of N. Franklin, 29 Jul 21 @approx 10:45 p.m.-18th District: An adult female (age unknown) was walking when approached by the offenders at gunpoint and her backpack was taken.

*200 block of W. Ontario, 29 Jul 21 @approx 11:10 p.m.-18th District: A 24-year-old man was walking when approached by the offenders at gunpoint. Taken was his bag containing his personal property.

*Offender description: Four to five male blacks wearing dark-colored hoodies with masks in a dark green Ford Fusion for all of the above incidents.

A Community Alert From CPD

This alert gives notice to residents in the 2nd, 9th, 12th and 18th Districts of recent armed robberies. In each incident, the armed offender(s) approach an unsuspecting victim(s) on the public way and takes victims’ property by threatening use of force while displaying a firearm.

Incident times and locations:

5500 block of S. Cornell Ave on July 27 at approximately 9:50 pm

300 block of W. Oak St on July 27 approximately 10:55 pm

300 block of W. Superior St on July 27 at approximately 11:08 pm

100 block of W. Chicago Ave on July 27 at approximately 11:10 pm

700 block of N. Halsted St on July 27 at approximately 11:15 pm

200 block of W. Alexander St on July 27 at approximately 11:42 pm

200 block of W. 23rd Pl on July 27 at approximately 11:47 pm

200 block of W. 23rd Pl on July 27 at approximately 11:50 pm

400 block of N. Milwaukee Ave on July 29 at approximately 11:17 am

2300 block of S. Princeton Ave on July 29 at approximately 9:50 pm

200 block of W. 24th St on July 29, at approximately 9:58 pm

0-100 block of W. Superior St on July 29 at approximately 10:30 pm

800 block of N. Sedgewick St on July 29 at approximately 10:35 pm

400 block of N. Franklin St on July 29 at approximately 10:40 pm

300 block of W. Huron St on July 29 at approximately 10:45 pm

900 block of N. Franklin St on July 29 at approximately 10:45 pm

700 block of N. Wells St on July 29 at approximately 10:48 pm

200 block of W. Schiller St on July 29 at approximately 10:50 pm

200 block of W. Ontario St on July 29 at approximately 11:10 pm

600 block of N. Kingsbury on July 29 at approximately 11:14 pm

About the offenders:

Two to four males, African-American, 16-30 years old, wearing dark and red hooded sweatshirts, red and black skull caps, and surgical masks

If you have any information, contact the Area Three Bureau of Detectives at 312-744-8263