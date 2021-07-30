CHICAGO (CBS) — A man in his 30s and a 6-year-old boy were wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon in south suburban Dolton.
Dolton village spokesman Sean Howard said officers responded to a shooting around 12:50 p.m. at a home on the 1100 block of East 156th Place, and found the victims had been shot near the side entrance to the home.
Both victims were conscious and talking as they were taken to the hospital, and told police two people walked up to the side door, shot them both, and fled the scene.
The victims were in surgery at a local hospital Friday afternoon, and their conditions were not immediately available.
No one was in custody.