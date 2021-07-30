CHICAGO (CBS)– With day one of Lollapalooza under the city’s belt, another 100,000 plus people are expected to pass through downtown Friday for day two.
The rising COVID anxiety has been the backdrop behind the biggest event in Chicago since the city reopened.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Weekend Cool Down
Everyone attending the festival needs a negative COVID test from the last 72 hours or proof of vaccination to enter.
Great job, Lollapalooza fans! More than 90% of you showed us your proof of vaccination today! Thanks go out to the 8% who brought their proof of negative COVID-19 tests and for the 600 of you who showed up without paperwork, we hope to see you tomorrow! Photo by @SheaFlynn. pic.twitter.com/v7yWmvUPHH
— Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) July 29, 2021
The Lollapalooza Twitter account said late Thursday, over 90% of festival goers brought proof of vaccination and 8% brought a negative COVID test.
There were 600 people forgot to bring either.