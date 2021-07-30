DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)–  With day one of Lollapalooza under the city’s belt, another 100,000 plus people are expected to pass through downtown Friday for day two.

The rising COVID anxiety has been the backdrop behind the biggest event in Chicago since the city reopened.

Everyone attending the festival needs a negative COVID test from the last 72 hours or proof of vaccination to enter.

The Lollapalooza Twitter account said late Thursday, over 90% of festival goers brought proof of vaccination and 8% brought a negative COVID test.

There were 600 people forgot to bring either.

