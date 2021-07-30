CHICAGO (CBS) — Lollapalooza is one of the, if not the, biggest event in Chicago since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The concern is not just in Chicago, but for all of these music lovers bringing COVID-19 back to their hometowns, where in many cases the vaccination rates are much lower.
Beginning Saturday Lollapalooza will require masks for everyone in indoor spaces.
Based on the latest advice from the Chicago Department of Public Health, Lollapalooza will require masks in any indoor spaces at Grant Park beginning Saturday. We encourage all fans attending the festival to bring a mask as they attend the final two days of the festival. pic.twitter.com/EHndLVR55i
— Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) July 30, 2021
The festival is outdoors, which might help slow the spread of COVID, but there are indoor risks from Lollapalooza as well. Chicago Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said one of the reasons she felt good about Lollapalooza was that it is an outdoor event, but there are a number of events associated with the festival that are indoors, such as after parties.
CBS 2 also found photos that show packed trains full of people leaving the suburbs to come to the event in the city.