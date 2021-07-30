CHICAGO (CBS) — A silver alert has been declared for two young girls missing from Merrillville, Indiana.
Jessica Cruz, 11, and Sharai Correa, 7, were last seen with Maria Correa-Cruz, 49, in a red 2000 Chevrolet Suburban with Illinois license plate E705992.
They are beleived to be in “extreme danger,” according to Indiana State Police.
They are beleived to be in "extreme danger," according to Indiana State Police.
Jessica is 5 feet tall and about 90 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and white short. Sharai is 4 feet 8 inches tall and about 60 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
The girls were last seen with Correa-Cruz, who is 5 feet 6 inches tall and 191 pounds with brown and gray hair and brown eyes.
They were last seen Friday at 12:45 p.m.
Anyone with information on where they might be is asked to contact the Merillville Police Department at (219)660-0028 or call 911.