CHICAGO (CBS) — Stan Lee is the PAWS Pet of the Week.
He is a marvelous nine-year-old pointer American Staffordshire terrier mix. He is a gentle giant and very sweet with other people and most other dogs.READ MORE: Sunshine Mills Recalls Six Brands Of Dog Food Over Mold Byproduct
Stan Lee came to PAWS when his family was no longer able to care for him. The recent change has been hard on him, but he has settled well in a foster home where he has enjoyed getting lots of cuddles and playing in the backyard.
He loves adventures outside with his people but also does well when left alone at home. Stan Lee hopes to find a fun family who will love him unconditionally.
Schedule an appointment at PAWS Chicago for an in-person adoption.
Support PAWS Chicago’s no-kill mission during the PAWS Chicago Summer Silent Auction. You can place bids on a patio-ready Nexgrill, a fashionable bag, a relaxing Michiana getaway and so much more.READ MORE: Piping Plover Chicks To Be Named Friday On Facebook Live
Every cent helps homeless pets who rely on your support to heal, grow and thrive. Bid now through July 31 at PAWSChicago.org/summerauction.
Journey heard @JourneyOfficial’s playing at @lollapalooza and thought they meant him.
After all, he's just a city boy who took the rescue van going to PAWS Chicago.
We hope you have a safe and fun #Lolla, Chicago! pic.twitter.com/fPbebMZqJr
— PAWSChicago (@PAWSChicago) July 28, 2021MORE NEWS: Carol Stream Woman Charged After Getting Too Close To Grizzly Bear And Cubs At Yellowstone National Park