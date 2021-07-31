CHICAGO (CBS) — A 14-year-old boy was shot Saturday morning when an unknown man came inside the Roseland home where he was and tried to rob him.
The boy was inside a home in the 0-99 block of West 109th Street around 10:45 a.m. when the unknown man came in, showed a handgun and demanded the victim's belongings, police said.
The man then shot the teen in the hand.
The 14-year-old was taken to Comer Children's Hospital and reported in good condition.
No one is in custody as police investigate.