CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people are in critical condition after they were shot in Chicago’s North Austin neighborhood early Saturday morning.
Police say they were standing outside near Potomac and Massaoit just before 4 a.m. when a man walked up to them and started shooting.
A 30-year-old man was shot in both legs and taken to Loyola University Medical Center. A 29-year-old woman was shot in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital. And a 56-year-old woman was shot in the back and also taken to Loyola Unversity Medical Center.
No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.