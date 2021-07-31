CHICAGO (CBS) — The Art Institute of Chicago is now requiring all visitors to wear a mask the whole time they’re visiting, even if they are vaccinated.
The rule went into effect on Saturday. It is in accordance with a new advisory in place from the City of Chicago, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued due to concern about the potential of vaccinated people to spread the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus.
The museum is also encouraging social distancing and a virtual line system.
For special exhibitions, guests are required to scan a QR code and wait in line ahead of entering.