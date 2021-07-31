BROOKFIELD, Ill. (CBS) — Things are hopping at the Brookfield Zoo for three new additions born there last year.
Three baby wallabies – also called joeys – were born in October and November.
When they are born, the marsupials are about the size of a bumblebee, and they are born blind and hairless. They remain in their mother’s pouch for about nine months after birth.
But one of the little ones is growing up fast, thanks to the staff that has been hand-feeding her because her mother, Marion, needed medical treatment. She was born Nov. 12, and staff members named her Whitney. She is getting plenty of sunshine and exercise.
Once she becomes more independent, she will be reunited with her mom and the other two joeys at Hamill Family Wild Encounters.
The other two joeys have not yet been named and their genders are not yet known.
The youngest of the joys was born to mother Talia around Dec. 1, while the oldest was born to mother Becky on Oct. 31 and now spends the majority of time outside of mom's pouch.
Wallabies inhabit coastal areas, woodlands, and grasslands in Australia.