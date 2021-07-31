DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon when a car crashed into a building in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The crash happened at Pulaski Road and Thomas Street.

A CBS 2 photographer observed one car had crashed through a building on the southeast corner of the intersection, while two cars were in the street – one of them with an empty baby seat.

Four people were taken to the hospital, the Fire Department said.

One woman was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County and another to Mount Sinai Hospital, both in serious-to-critical condition, the Fire Department said. Two other patients were taken to Humboldt Park Health in good condition.

