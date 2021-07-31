CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 23 people had been shot in Chicago this weekend as of Saturday afternoon, and one of them had been killed.
At least one of the surviving victims was under 18.
The first homicide of the weekend happened at 9:23 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of North Ridgeway Avenue in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. A man of an unknown age was shot in the head and buttocks and was pronounced dead, police said.
Early Saturday morning, a mass shooting left four people wounded in the middle of Jackson Park when someone fired shots into a crowd. The shooting happened at 1:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of East Hayes Drive.
Each victim was hospitalized at the University of Chicago Medical Center. An unidentified man was shot in the right leg and listed in serious condition. A 52-year-old woman was shot in the face and listed in fair condition. A 19-year-old man was shot in the right arm and listed in fair condition. And a 20-year-old woman was shot in the left leg and listed in fair condition.
Also early Saturday morning, three people were critically wounded in a shooting in the North Austin neighborhood. Police say the victims were standing outside near Potomac and Massasoit avenues just before 4 a.m. when a man walked up to them and started shooting.
A 30-year-old man was shot in both legs and taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood. A 29-year-old woman was shot in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County. And a 56-year-old woman was shot in the back and also taken to Loyola University Medical Center.
In other incidents since 5 p.m. Friday:
- At 5:46 p.m. Friday, a 32-year-old man was driving in the 0-99 block of West Pershing Road in Bronzeville when a passenger from a dark-colored sport-utility vehicle shot him in the leg. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.
- At 7:18 p.m. Friday, a 36-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 0-99 block of East 113th Street in Roseland when he was shot in the back. He was taken to the U of C Medical Center in critical condition.
- At 9:25 p.m. Friday, 30-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 6900 block of South Wood Street in West Englewood when he was shot in the shoulder. He drove himself to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was in fair condition.
- At 10:36 p.m. Friday, 30-year-old man driving south in the 3500 block of South Western Avenue in McKinley Park when he heard shots and felt pain. He drove himself to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where he was in fair condition.
- At 12:17 a.m. Saturday, a 36-year-old man was found on the sidewalk in the 2100 block of South Kildare Avenue in Lawndale with gunshot wounds to his body. He was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the left hand and groin.
- At 1:08 a.m. Saturday, a 28-year-old man was standing with a group of people on the sidewalk in the 2700 block of West Flournoy Street in East Garfield Park when shots were fired. The victim was shot in the right arm and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in fair condition.
- At 1:58 a.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old man driving in the 200 block of West 119th Street in West Pullman when someone in a black sport-utility vehicle fired shots. The victim drove himself to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was in fair condition with a graze wound to the abdomen.
- At 2:28 a.m. Saturday, a 27-year-old man was shot multiple times in the 500 block of West Oak Street in the Cabrini-Green area. He was driven to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.
- At 4:10 a.m. Saturday, a 24-year-old man was walking to his car in the 9100 block of South Stony Island Avenue in Calumet Heights when he was shot in the thigh. He first self-transported to the University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center, and then self-transported to Stroger Hospital of Cook County. His condition was not specified.
- At 4:15 a.m. Saturday, a 24-year-old woman was in a vehicle in the 3600 block of North California Avenue in Irving Park when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots. The victim was shot in the back and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in fair condition.
- At 4:37 a.m. Saturday, a 50-year-old man was in a moving vehicle in the 2600 block of West 23rd Place in Little Village when someone fired shots. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the torso.
- At 4:58 a.m. Saturday, a 30-year-old man was approached by a man he knew in the 3000 block of South Ashland Avenue near the Stevenson Expressway, and that man took out a gun and shot him. The victim was shot in the hip and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition. The gunman was taken into custody, and charges were pending Saturday afternoon.
- At 6:27 a.m. Saturday, a 28-year-old man was near an alley in the 1700 block of North Parkside Avenue in North Austin when he was shot in the shoulder. He was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition..
- At 7:20 a.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old man was outside his apartment in the 6100 block of South Justine Street in Englewood when he was shot multiple times. He was taken to the U of C Medical Center.
- At 10:46 a.m. Saturday, a 14-year-old boy was inside of a home in the 0-99 block of West 109th Street in Roseland when a man came up, took out a gun, and demanded his belongings. The gunman then shot the boy in the hand. He was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.