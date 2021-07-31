CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 23 people had been shot in Chicago this weekend as of Saturday afternoon, and one of them had been killed.

At least one of the surviving victims was under 18.

The first homicide of the weekend happened at 9:23 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of North Ridgeway Avenue in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. A man of an unknown age was shot in the head and buttocks and was pronounced dead, police said.

Early Saturday morning, a mass shooting left four people wounded in the middle of Jackson Park when someone fired shots into a crowd. The shooting happened at 1:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of East Hayes Drive.

Each victim was hospitalized at the University of Chicago Medical Center. An unidentified man was shot in the right leg and listed in serious condition. A 52-year-old woman was shot in the face and listed in fair condition. A 19-year-old man was shot in the right arm and listed in fair condition. And a 20-year-old woman was shot in the left leg and listed in fair condition.

Also early Saturday morning, three people were critically wounded in a shooting in the North Austin neighborhood. Police say the victims were standing outside near Potomac and Massasoit avenues just before 4 a.m. when a man walked up to them and started shooting.

A 30-year-old man was shot in both legs and taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood. A 29-year-old woman was shot in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County. And a 56-year-old woman was shot in the back and also taken to Loyola University Medical Center.

In other incidents since 5 p.m. Friday: