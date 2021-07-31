By Ed Curran
CHICAGO (CBS) — We're behind the wheel of the brand new version of an old friend. The Ford Bronco is a legendary name, and now the brand new Bronco has arrived.
It’s the Bronco Sport, a sharp looking, very capable vehicle that’s available now. This is the first Bronco out. It’s the smaller version of the Bronco, but it has a great look, all wheel drive, and a nice interior. The EPA mileage estimate on the three cylinder sport is 25 in the city, and the four cylinder gets 21 in the city.
We found the 4 cylinder sport to be well powered and a firm riding vehicle that accelerates to 60 in about six seconds. There are plenty of driver assist tech features.
Just unveiled by Ford is the full-sized Bronco. It has similar styling and a lot more room for people and cargo. A gorgeous vehicle outside with a stunning interior. The Bronco is a true body-on-frame SUV, similar to the Ford Ranger. The Bronco Sport is unibody construction, a car-based SUV.
These exciting vehicles are designed to go head to head with the Jeep, and, yes, you can remove the roof and doors.
The base price of the Bronco is $29,000. The sport starts at $27,000.
If you’re looking at a vehicle like the Wrangler, 4Runner, Gladiator or Durango, you have to test drive the Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport.