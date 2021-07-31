SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (CBS) — Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle was among those cutting the ribbon Saturday morning on a newly-renovated nature center in the south suburbs.
The Sand Ridge Nature Center welcomed guests Saturday morning in South Holland.
Inside the nature center building, the turtles came out to greet folks in their tanks. There are also some rather fascinating snakes.
The nature center offers a lot to learn abut the Calumet region's natural and cultural history, with hands-on activities. Outside the building, flowers and native plans fill colorful gardens, and you can enjoy hiking, biking, and birdwatching on nearby trails.
There are new trails now at the Camp Shabonna Woods campsite, and accessible fishing outcroppings at Green Lake.
"Sand Ridge Campus is a natural theme park. There is something for everybody here," Cook County Forest Preserve District General Superintendent Arnold Randall was quoted from the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The $1.6 million renovation of the Sand Ridge Nature Center was funded largely by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development program.