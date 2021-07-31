ROBBINS, Ill. (CBS) — Robbins native Catherine Stovall was joined by family and friends to celebrate her 102nd birthday on Saturday.
Her family threw her a birthday party complete with music, food, and cake.
Ms. Stovall was overcome with emotion at the show of love, and offered some words of wisdom for a long, fulfilling life.
"Live right, treat everybody right, and love the Lord – praise Him," she said.
Stovall is a pillar in her community. She received the Martin Luther King Achievement Award from the Village of Robbins back in February.