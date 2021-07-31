SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) — People in one Skokie residential building are dealing with the aftermath of a fire that has left them in the dark.
About 140 people live in the 10-story building.READ MORE: Lollapalooza Now Requiring Masks In Tents And Indoors For All Attendees
On the fifth floor, a small fire triggered the sprinkler system, and while the fire was quickly contained, those sprinklers did their job so well spraying water that it actually flooded parts of the rest of the building.READ MORE: 4 People Shot When Gunman Opens Fire At Crowd In Jackson Park
“There’s too much of it on five, and it’s all through the elevators and everything,” said resident Michelle Carelli. “My apartment’s got it through the hallway. I”ll have some cleaning to do in my apartment.”
There were no injuries as a result of the fire.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Cooler Weekend Ahead
Skokie Fire said the fire actually got inside the electrical system, which can be dangerous, so they had to shut down power to the building. Saturday morning they were working with electricians and Cook County Emergency Management and hoped to have power restored within several hours.