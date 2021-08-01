CHICAGO (CBS) — The month of August begins with an average temperature of 84 and closes with an average of 80, but a little cooler temperature is in store for the Chicago area Sunday with mostly sunny skies. Expect temperatures to top out in the upper 70s. Haze is expected through early afternoon due to wildfire smoke.
A north wind willgust to 20 mph, bringing up waves on Lake Michigan. A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect until Monday at 7 a.m. Expect hazardous conditions with waves of 4 to 7 feet.
Monday will be partly sunny with high temperatures also in the mid to upper 70s and a chance of a shower. There will be a north wind a 10 mph becoming northeast.
Forecast
Sunday: Mostly sunny, hazy, with a high of 78.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, 59.
Monday: Partly sunny. Chance of a shower. 79.