CHICAGO (CBS) — Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby will no longer be performing at Lollapalooza Sunday night. The festival announced that the rapper was pulled from its lineup Sunday morning, tweeting “Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight.”
This comes after DaBaby apologized Wednesday for comments he made about people living with HIV/AIDS at the Rolling Loud music festival last weekend.
Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight. Young Thug will now perform at 9:00pm on the Bud Light Seltzer Stage, and G Herbo will perform at 4:00pm on the T-Mobile Stage. pic.twitter.com/Mx4UiAi4FW
— Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) August 1, 2021
Due to the change in the Lollapalooza lineup, Young Thug will perform a 9 p.m. on the Bud Light Seltzer Stage, and G Herbo will perform at 4:00pm on the T-Mobile Stage.