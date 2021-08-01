CHICAGO (CBS) — An Illinois State trooper was recovering Sunday after a late-night crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway.
The crash happened just before midnight Saturday night in the southbound lanes of the Dan Ryan near 59th Street.
State police said three troopers in a marked squad car were stopped to check out a three-vehicle crash, and a driver clipped one of the troopers with his rearview mirror.
The trooper was treated for a shoulder injury.
The driver – Alcantar A. Castellanos, 33, of Chicago – is charged with driving under the influence and with violating the state's "move over" law, or Scott's Law, by not yielding to emergency vehicles. He is also charged with illegal transportation of alcohol and was ticketed for failing to reduce speed to avoid and accident and improper lane usage.
A total of 17 Illinois State Police squad cars have been struck in relation to Scott’s Law this year, and 10 troopers have been injured from Scott’s Law related crashes.