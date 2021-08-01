SAN FRANCISCO (CBS) — Kris Bryant made his debut with the San Francisco Giants Sunday afternoon.
Like Anthony Rizzo with the New York Yankees and Javy Baez with the New York Mets over the past two days, Bryant homered in his first game with his new team.READ MORE: Fight Over Counterfeit Tickets Sends 3 People Crashing Through Window At Congress Hotel Near Lollapalooza
Before the game, Bryant looked back on his time with the Cubs in Chicago has he starts this new chapter.READ MORE: DaBaby Pulled From Lollapalooza Lineup Amid Backlash Over Homophobic Remarks And 'Insensitive' Comments on HIV/AIDS
“I don’t know if I can ever really repay that or show as much gratitude to Chicago. It’s always going to be a second or third home for me. I really enjoyed my time there. But you know, things sometimes end, and you know, I’m here now, and a lot of my teammates are elsewhere,” Bryant said, “but Chicago will always be a special place to all of us.”
Bryant was the National League MVP in 2016, the year the Cubs won the World Series for the first time in 108 years. The Cubs traded him on Friday for two top prospects from the Giants: outfielder Alexander Canario (ranked San Francisco’s No. 9 prospect) and pitcher Caleb Kilian (ranked No. 30).MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Sunny And Dry With A Gradual Warmup
The Giants beat the Houston Astros 5-3 on Sunday.