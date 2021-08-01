CHICAGO (CBS) — A fight over counterfeit tickets sent three people through a window Sunday afternoon at the Congress Hotel downtown, right across from the entrance to Lollapalooza in Grant Park.

CBS 2’s Steven Graves reported there was brief commotion at the hotel, at 520 S. Michigan Ave.

#BREAKING Brief commotion across from #Lollapalooza gate (Michigan & Harrison) when apparent fight started and someone was pushed into the Congress Hotel. Two people seen bleeding. It seems to be under control now. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/Z5RewloUaO — Steven Graves (@StevenGravesTV) August 1, 2021

At 5:45 p.m., police came to the hotel for a call of a deceptive practice, in which a 26-year-old man was accused of selling counterfeit tickets to a 38-year-old man, a 29-year-old man, a 27-year-old woman, and a 23-year-old woman.

The two men from the group to whom the tickets were sold then confronted the man on the sidewalk, and they got into a fight that sent them all crashing through the ground-floor hotel window as it shattered, police said.

A man took graphic video showing someone being pushed through the window. The man told Graves the fight was over “bad wristbands” for Lollapalooza.

VIDEO (WARNING🚨GRAPHIC) Man tells me he talked the person who took this video. Says the fight was over “bad wristbands” for #Lollapalooza. Police still investigating this, blocking the sidewalk. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/tHMt8hGn1k — Steven Graves (@StevenGravesTV) August 1, 2021

The older of the two alleged fraud victims suffered minor cuts to his head and both his legs and his condition was stabilized. The younger of the men suffered a laceration to the leg and was reported in good condition, and the man who sold them the alleged counterfeit tickets suffered minor cuts to his hands and both legs. His condition was also stabilized.

Graves said two people were seen bleeding at the scene. First responders put tourniquets on all three injured men, who were all taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

The man accused of selling the fake tickets was in custody late Sunday.

Police shut down the sidewalk at the scene for several hours.