CHICAGO (CBS) — It has been painted over already, but racist graffiti was discovered on the front of a West Side takeout restaurant Sunday morning.
The graffiti discovered around 11 a.m. at Happy Fish & Chicken, at 5 S. Cicero Ave. just south of Madison Street in West Garfield Park.
The owner learned of the vandalism after someone came into the shop, expressing anger about the words that had been spray-painted.
“The sign, it says no Black, no Black. I work here years; 90 percent of my customers are Black. We never have problems,” Happy Fish & Chicken owner Antonio Diaz, “and then yesterday, they put (more graffiti) by the window.”
Diaz said it is the second time it has happened this weekend.
There is no surveillance video, and police have no leads.