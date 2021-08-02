AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — The City of Aurora on Monday kicked off National Black Business month with a brand-new Black-owned business.
City leaders helped cut the ribbon at the Fox Valley Mall's newest children's clothing store – Kalargian Kid.
It is the second Black-owned business at the mall. The first was Righteous Kicks, which opened earlier in the pandemic.
"We saw our opening and the time to do it, so we just took advantage of it," said Trey Dabney, chief executive officer of Righteous Kicks.
The opening of Kalargian Kid marks the seventh Black-owned business in Aurora to open this year.