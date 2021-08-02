DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Chicago Weather, Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS) — There will be rather quiet pattern to start the week.

According to CBS meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, temperatures will be on the rise throughout the week.

But it will be back to 90s for the weekend. Expect a minimal chance of rain.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 61.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 81. Cooler lakeside.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 83.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff