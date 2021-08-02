CHICAGO (CBS) — There will be rather quiet pattern to start the week.
According to CBS meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, temperatures will be on the rise throughout the week.
But it will be back to 90s for the weekend. Expect a minimal chance of rain.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 61.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 81. Cooler lakeside.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 83.