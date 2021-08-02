CHICAGO (CBS)– A pleasant day is ahead.
Monday's temperatures will be in the upper 70s with partly cloudy skies. There is a slight chance for a sprinkle or two.
Temperatures warm up Tuesday with highs back in the 80s.
By the end of the week, the 90s return.