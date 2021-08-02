DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Laura Bannon
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, Forecast, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– A pleasant day is ahead.

Monday’s temperatures will be in the upper 70s with partly cloudy skies. There is a slight chance for a sprinkle or two.

READ MORE: At Least 7 People Killed, 45 Wounded In Gun Violence In Chicago So Far This Weekend

READ MORE: Man On Tracks Fatally Struck By UP-West Metra Train Near Oak Park

Temperatures warm up Tuesday with highs back in the 80s.

MORE NEWS: Man With Gunshot Wounds Dies After Car Crashes Into House In Golden Gate

By the end of the week, the 90s return.

Laura Bannon