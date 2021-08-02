CHICAGO (CBS) — A 1-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were seriously wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon while the man was watching three children play in the yard of a home in Gary, Indiana.
Shortly after 1 p.m., Gary police officers responded to a call of shots fired on the 800 block of West 25th Avenue, according to Gary Police spokeswoman Lt. Dawn Westerfield.
Witnesses told police a 19-year-old man was watching three children while they were playing in the yard of a home at that location, when someone started shooting.
When officers arrived at the scene, they were met by a mother holding her 1-year-old son, who had been shot.
The 19-year-old man who was watching the children also was shot, and someone drove him to the hospital in a private vehicle, police said.
Both victims were listed in serious condition. No other injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call Gary Police Sgt. Drummond at 219-881-1210. Tips also can be left at the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.