CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Monday signed sweeping changes to the state’s Firearm Owners Identification card system.
The CBS 2 Investigators have been tracking huge backlogs in the application process, pushing the average processing time to four-times longer than the 30-days required by law.
The new law streamlines the FOID card system, allowing Illinois State Police to create electronic records.
It creates a combined FOID and concealed carry license, and cardholders can apply to renew their license six-months before it expires.