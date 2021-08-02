DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CBS/AP) — Illinois law will soon allow victims of sexual crimes to renew orders prohibiting contact by their assailants without having to face them in court.

A law signed last week makes civil orders of no contact with survivors permanent in cases where the perpetrator was convicted.

Sen. Steve Stadelman and Rep. Dave Vella, both Rockford Democrats, sponsored the measure to limit victim trauma.

Current law requires sexual-assault survivors to face their assailants in court every two years to renew no-contact orders.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the law Friday. It takes effect Jan. 1.

