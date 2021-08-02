SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CBS/AP) — Illinois law will soon allow victims of sexual crimes to renew orders prohibiting contact by their assailants without having to face them in court.
A law signed last week makes civil orders of no contact with survivors permanent in cases where the perpetrator was convicted.
Sen. Steve Stadelman and Rep. Dave Vella, both Rockford Democrats, sponsored the measure to limit victim trauma.
Current law requires sexual-assault survivors to face their assailants in court every two years to renew no-contact orders.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the law Friday. It takes effect Jan. 1.
People who’ve been through a sexual assault will live with that trauma for the rest of their lives. I believe Illinois can help ease their burdens by ensuring they do not have to relive their trauma by returning to court year after year.
— State Senator Steve Stadelman (@SenStadelman) July 30, 2021