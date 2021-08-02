CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was stabbed in the hand on the Red Line CTA platform at Belmont early Monday morning.
Police said the 27-year-old victim and his attacker both got off the Red Line platform around 12:30 a.m. Police said the victim noticed a man arguing with another man.READ MORE: At Least 7 People Killed, 45 Wounded In Gun Violence In Chicago So Far This Weekend
The victim tried to walk past and the man pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the hand.READ MORE: Man On Tracks Fatally Struck By UP-West Metra Train Near Oak Park
The victim was taken to a Illinois Masonic Hospital.
Police said they arrested the attacker nearby and recovered the knife.MORE NEWS: Man With Gunshot Wounds Dies After Car Crashes Into House In Golden Gate