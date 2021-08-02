CHICAGO (CBS) — Morris police are asking for help finding a woman missing from Chicago.
According to police, Stacey Ammons, 31, was last seen on July 27 when she asked Morris police for a ride to Walmart. Body camera video shows she got a new hardshell suitcase.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Warmer Temps Return This Week
Ammons was then picked up using Uber at 9:34 a.m. and dropped of at 10:02 a.m. at the Joliet Metra Station. Police say her debit card was used at Franklin’s Tap in Chicago before 9 p.m. that same day.
Her new suitcase and phone were found at a bus stop on Jackson Street in front of Willis Tower the next day by a Willis Tower employee.READ MORE: Crews Begin Cleanup Of Grant Park After Lollapalooza
Police say Ammons purchased an Amtrak ticket to Deerborn, Michigan, but never boarded the train.
Her bag was returned to her family through the Chicago Police Department’s 16th District.
Ammons is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds.MORE NEWS: Pickpockets Travel More Than 1,000 Miles To Steal Phones At Lollapalooza, But Some Victims Got Their Phones Back
Anyone with information on where Ammons might be is asked to contact Det. Kneller at (815)941-6282 or after hours call Morris Police Dispatch at (815)942-2131.