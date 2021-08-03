CHICAGO (CBS) — Auto mechanics are on strike at more than 50 car dealerships in Chicago and the suburbs.
More than 800 mechanics represented by Automobile Mechanics' Local 701 walked off the job on Monday, a day after authorizing a strike. They work at 56 dealerships in the Chicago area.
The union's contract with the New Car Dealer Committee expired on Sunday, and the union said 97% of its members voted to reject the committee's latest contract proposal, and then authorized a strike by a 99% vote.
Passing drivers honked their horns to show support for union mechanics outside of 94 Nissan in South Holland on Monday.
The same union also staged a seven-week strike at approximately 130 car dealerships in the Chicago area in 2017, before agreeing to a four-year dea.