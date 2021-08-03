CHICAGO (CBS) — In a phenomenon not seen in more than a year, Bears fans were back at Soldier Field on Tuesday.

The team held its Training Camp Family Fest on the first day of practice in fans. CBS 2’s Marshall Harris was there, and the fans gave a loud round of cheers as the first-time rookie QB Justin Fields simply stepped under center.

Indeed, the fans make all the difference.

“We know it’s not going to be packed, but at the same point in time, it’s going to be loud, and it’s going to feel more normal,” said Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy. Last year, coming out to this stadium and having no one in there, it was crickets, you know? It’s different, not fun, and I think getting fans back – again, like I’ve said, the fans are what make it.”

Nagy was happy to have Eddie Goldman back this season, but now, the nose tackle has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list. Meanwhile after a down 2020, linebacker Danny Trevathan is back looking svelte after an offseason of boxing workouts and looking to impress.

“Every day was a title fight, so I just wanted to incorporate some stuff that I heard around the league that was real good, and guys that recently played the decision – that was good cardio,” Trevathan said. “I’m no finished yet, and it feels great to where I’m at right now.”

Trevathan and the Bears get the day off Wednesday. That is when we will get an injury update on the guys who missed or had to leave practice.

And it’s hard to believe – the first preseason game comes next week, when the Bears will take on the Miami Dolphins.