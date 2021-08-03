CHICAGO (CBS)– A cab driver was robbed at gunpoint on the Northwest Side in Norwood Park overnight.
Police said the 37-year-old driver was in his parked vehicle, in the 5400 block of North Harlem Avenue just before midnight, when an offender approached with a gun.
The offender pointed a gun at the cab driver's chest and demanded money.
The victim handed over money and the robber ran off.
Police said the driver was not physically hurt, but did suffer a panic attack and was treated at a local hospital.
No one is in custody.