CHICAGO (CBS) — A 14-year-old boy has been charged with carjacking a man last week in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.
Police said he stole the keys and vehicle from a 57-year-old man around 6:30 a.m. on July 25 in the 4400 block of West Madison Street.
The boy was arrested Monday in the 200 block of South Kostner Avenue, after he was identified as the carjacker.
He is charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking.
Court information was not immediately available.