By Laura Bannon
CHICAGO (CBS)– Heat is ahead.

Temperatures hold around average in the 80s Tuesday.

Mostly sunny skies return Wednesday with temperatures in the mid 80s.

There’s a minimal risk for thunderstorms by the end of the week.

Temperatures climb to the 90s by Saturday.

