DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Mary Kay Kleist

CHICAGO (CBS) — High pressure keeps skies clear Tuesday night.

The low is 64.

READ MORE: Man Shoots Himself In The Leg At Millennium Park
Lows Tonight: 08.03.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

There will be plenty of sun again on Wednesday, with fair-weather passing clouds. The high is 84.

READ MORE: Noel Swerdlow, University Of Chicago Professor For More Than 30 Years And Top Expert On History Of Science, Dies At 79
Highs Tomorrow: 08.03.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

It will be slightly warmer each day; Thursday’s high climbs to 85. The next rain chance is Thursday night into Friday.

MORE NEWS: COPA Releases Video Of Fatal Shooting Of Klevontaye White By CPD Officers, Federal Marshal
Precipitation Chances: 08.03.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

The weekend will feature hot and humid conditions.

7 Day Forecast: 08.03.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Mary Kay Kleist