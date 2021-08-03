CHICAGO (CBS) — High pressure keeps skies clear Tuesday night.
The low is 64.
There will be plenty of sun again on Wednesday, with fair-weather passing clouds. The high is 84.
It will be slightly warmer each day; Thursday's high climbs to 85. The next rain chance is Thursday night into Friday.
The weekend will feature hot and humid conditions.