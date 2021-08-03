CHICAGO (CBS) — The City of Chicago has launched a new website to put you on the path to a new career.
The website HireChicago2021.org goes along with a five-week hiring and career event offering job interviews and virtual workshops in a new industry each week.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Dry And Quiet Tuesday Night
The industry this week is manufacturing; followed by hospitality, tourism, and food service next week; transportation, distribution, and logistics the week of Aug. 16; health care the week of Aug. 23, and technology the week of Aug. 30.
The goal is to connect the city’s workforce with companies that are growing and expanding.READ MORE: Riviera Country Club In Orland Park Ordered Closed; Couples Say They Put Down Money With Operator Who Turned Out To Be Convicted Scammer
The spirit of Hire Chicago, as stated on the website, is inspired by a quote from Children’s Defense Fund founder and president emerita Marian Wright Edelman: “You can’t be what you can’t see.”
CBS 2 is committing to Working For Chicago, connecting you every day with the information you or a loved one might need about the jobs market, and helping you remove roadblocks to getting back to work.MORE NEWS: Concert Venue Metro Requiring Proof Of COVID-19 Vaccination For All Events
We’ll keep uncovering information every day to help this community get back to work, until the job crisis passes. CBS 2 has several helpful items right here on our website, including a look at specific companies that are hiring, and information from the state about the best way to get through to file for unemployment benefits in the meantime.