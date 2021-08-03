DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — The City of Chicago has launched a new website to put you on the path to a new career.

The website HireChicago2021.org goes along with a five-week hiring and career event offering job interviews and virtual workshops in a new industry each week.

The industry this week is manufacturing; followed by hospitality, tourism, and food service next week; transportation, distribution, and logistics the week of Aug. 16; health care the week of Aug. 23, and technology the week of Aug. 30.

The goal is to connect the city’s workforce with companies that are growing and expanding.

The spirit of Hire Chicago, as stated on the website, is inspired by a quote from Children’s Defense Fund founder and president emerita Marian Wright Edelman: “You can’t be what you can’t see.”

CBS 2 is committing to Working For Chicago, connecting you every day with the information you or a loved one might need about the jobs market, and helping you remove roadblocks to getting back to work.

We’ll keep uncovering information every day to help this community get back to work, until the job crisis passes. CBS 2 has several helpful items right here on our website, including a look at specific companies that are hiring, and information from the state about the best way to get through to file for unemployment benefits in the meantime.

