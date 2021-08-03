CHICAGO (CBS) — Get ready to experience the underwater world…for free!
Thursdays this month, the Shedd Aquarium is opening its doors to all Illinois residents at no cost.READ MORE: NASA, Boeing Ready To Launch Starliner Spaceship After Delay
All you need is a valid ID from the state. To let as many people as possible enjoy the aquatic experience, the Shedd is extending its hours on those days from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
You do need to get tickets in advance, which you can get either online or by calling ahead.READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Are We Any Closer To Another Relief Payment?
Important update for guests: In accordance with city guidelines and recent CDC recommendations, starting today we will require all guests above the age of 2—regardless of vaccination status—to wear masks in Shedd’s indoor areas. pic.twitter.com/fTdNEpUiPZ
— Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) July 31, 2021MORE NEWS: Chicago Police Warn Of Armed Robberies In Hyde Park