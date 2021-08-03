CHICAGO (CBS) — New York City became the first major city in the U.S. to require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations for anyone who wants to dine indoors at a restaurant, see a performance or go to the gym.

With COVID on the rise here, will Chicago follow suit?

CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports Dr. Allison Arwady said she’s not ruling it out.

She’s not ruling it out, but Arwady has no immediate plans. She talked about how New York City has been more open to the idea of a vaccination pass than many cities in the Midwest.

But she’s applauding the businesses here that are stepping up and requiring it themselves.

Robyn LaLonde showed off the green wristbands sported by over 90% of the clients at her West Town gym Edge Athlete Lounge.

When the mask mandate was lifted for vaccinated residents, Lalonde asked people interested in working out without a mask to upload an image of their vaccine card online.

So far, more than 250 clients have submitted their cards in exchange for a wristband.

“You really want to signal to those around you that ‘hey, you’re okay I’m okay it’s alright that we’re sitting three feet apart and having a discussion,'” said Lalonde. “You can see that kind of wave of relief overtake them.”

Turns out LaLonde was ahead of the curve, t least when you look to New York City.

“If you’re unvaccinated, unfortunately you won’t be able to participate in many things.”

New York’s Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday the city will require proof of COVID vaccination for gym staff and customers, as well as restaurants and other indoor businesses.

CBS 2 asked Dr. Allison Arwady, head of the Chicago Department of Public Health if Chicagoans should be bracing for similar restrictions.

“Certainly were interested in this,” Arwady said. “We’ll be watching to see how this plays out but we don’t have a current plan to do it at the city level.”

Commissioner Arwady said they’ve been keeping a list of businesses across the city, Like Edge Athlete Lounge, that have instituted a proof of vaccine requirement.

Right now, it’s not public. But she said she would inquire about publishing it.

“I’m excited, frankly, for other businesses to adopt it,” LaLonde said.

“It’s a really big decision to try to impose something like that on an entire class of businesses and I would hope that people taking it serious would want to go to those businesses,” Arwady said.

While there is no vaccination pass in the works, Arwady said they’re working on a way for people to more easily download their vaccination records in a formal way from the vaccine registry that protects their privacy.

Because right now there isn’t a great way to do it.