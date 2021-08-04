CHICAGO (CBS) — A 13-year-old boy was critically wounded and another teen was also injured in a shooting in West Garfield Park Wednesday night.
At 7 p.m., the boy and the 19-year-old man were sitting in the back of a parked car in the 100 block of North Hamlin Avenue when they were shot by an unknown assailant, police said.
The victims were dropped off at Rush University Medical Center by a friend. The older victim was listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left hand, but the younger victim was in critical condition and was transferred to Stroger Hospital of Cook County with a gunshot wound to the neck.
No one was in custody Wednesday night. Area Four detectives were investigating.