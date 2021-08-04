DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (AP) — Gabriel Slonina became the youngest goalkeeper to start an MLS game and finished with four saves to help the Chicago Fire tie New York City FC 0-0 on Wednesday night.

At 17 years, 81 days, Slonina broke the record set by David Monsalve (18 years, 220 days) in 2007 with Toronto FC.

New York City (8-5-3) played a man down after Keaton Parks was shown his second yellow card in the 73rd minute.

Chicago (3-9-5) has lost only two of its last eight games after losing seven of its previous eight matches.

