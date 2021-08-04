CHICAGO (CBS)– A 16-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Hermosa neighborhood overnight.
Police said a minivan was driving east on Armitage, around 11:30 p.m., when it crashed into a white Dodge Charger. The impact of the crash caused the Charger to crash into a parked semi truck.READ MORE: Rollover Crash On Lake Shore Drive Closes Northbound Lanes Between Fullerton And Belmont Avenues
The 16-year-old girl was sitting in the back seat of the Charger at the time of the crash. She did not survive.READ MORE: Brookfield Zoo Hosting Blood Drive Wednesday; Free Admission With Donation
Two other people in the vehicle were injured and are expected to recover.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Sunny Day Ahead
Police said the two men in the minivan drove off and police are searching for them.