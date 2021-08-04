DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Police, National Night Out, Navy Pier, Near North District

CHICAGO (CBS) — Tuesday night was National Night Out promoting police-community cooperation, but on Wednesday, some kids got their own night out at Navy Pier.

The Near North (18th) Police District bussed kids to Navy Pier for a day of food, music, and games.

READ MORE: Chicago Weather: A Sunny Start

There was even a dunking booth, and an appearance by Staley the Bears mascot.

READ MORE: Hegewisch Woman Furious After Someone Pepper-Sprayed Her Dogs Through The Fence

The officers involved say many of these kids have never had an opportunity to visit Navy Pier.

MORE NEWS: Chauncey Spencer II Takes To The Road With Stories Of African Americans In Flight, Including A Stop In Chicago

Their night ended with a spectacular show in the sky over the lakefront.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff