CHICAGO (CBS) — Tuesday night was National Night Out promoting police-community cooperation, but on Wednesday, some kids got their own night out at Navy Pier.
The Near North (18th) Police District bussed kids to Navy Pier for a day of food, music, and games.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: A Sunny Start
There was even a dunking booth, and an appearance by Staley the Bears mascot.READ MORE: Hegewisch Woman Furious After Someone Pepper-Sprayed Her Dogs Through The Fence
The officers involved say many of these kids have never had an opportunity to visit Navy Pier.MORE NEWS: Chauncey Spencer II Takes To The Road With Stories Of African Americans In Flight, Including A Stop In Chicago
Their night ended with a spectacular show in the sky over the lakefront.