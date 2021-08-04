CHICAGO (CBS)– A 43-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital in serious condition after a house fire in Portage Park.
The fire broke out around 6 a.m. at a house in the 5700 block of West School Street. Crews sprayed the house.
Chopper 2 was over the fire as crews sprayed the house Wednesday morning. Video shows the house with severe damage.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.