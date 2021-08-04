DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A rideshare driver was carjacked by five attackers Wednesday night in the South Austin neighborhood.

Police said the suspects were all under 18 years old.

At 5:20 p.m., the 41-year-old man was driving the rideshare vehicle in the 200 block of South Lotus Avenue, near Adams Street, when the boys got into the car. They punched the man in the head with closed fists, police said.

The victim was able to break away and fled the car, police said.

Responding officers found the car just a short block away in the 100 block of South Lotus Avenue. Four male juveniles were arrested, police said.

The rideshare driver suffered a laceration to the head and was reported in good condition at Loretto Hospital, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

