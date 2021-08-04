CHICAGO (CBS) — A somber milestone.
Cook County has recorded its 11,000 COVID death since the pandemic began.READ MORE: Family Sues After They Say Chicago Police Burst Into Their Home, Pointed Guns at Kids in 2019
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle made a simple, but firm plea, to those who are not yet vaccinated.
“To everyone watching today, I implore you to get vaccinated,” Preckwinkle said. “No matter your age, no matter how healthy you are, you are susceptible to the virus. It can kill you. And it would most certainly leave devastated family and friends behind.”
PRESS CONFERENCE: I am joined by @CookCountyME, @CookCtyHealth today for a somber occasion. We are marking the 11,000th COVID-19 death of the year. https://t.co/R1XOdaZsEfREAD MORE: Woman Pistol-Whipped On CTA Blue Line Train In Bucktown
— Toni Preckwinkle (@ToniPreckwinkle) August 4, 2021
If you live in the city of Chicago and want to get vaccinated, the Cook County Department of Public Health will bring the shot to your home.MORE NEWS: Woman Injured In Crash On DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Good Samaritans Help Her Escape Burning Car