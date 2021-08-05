CHICAGO (CBS) — Four teens have been charged in the carjacking of a rideshare driver in the South Austin neighborhood.
At 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, a 41-year-old man was driving the rideshare vehicle in the 200 block of South Lotus Avenue, near Adams Street, when five boys got into the car. They punched the man in the head with closed fists, police said.
The victim was able to break away and fled the car, police said.
Responding officers found the car just a short block away in the 100 block of South Lotus Avenue. Four male juveniles were arrested, police said. The fifth got away.
On 14-year-old and three 15-year-olds were charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking.
The rideshare driver suffered a laceration to the head and was reported in good condition at Loretto Hospital, police said.