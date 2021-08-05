CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago firefighter-EMT Erik Zuma has been indicted on 14 sex assault charges.
The grand jury indictment against Zuma came down on Thursday. An arraignment is scheduled a week from Friday.
CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported late last month on how Zuma remained on the job after being accused of raping a woman he knew.
As a result of our reporting, firefighter-EMT Erik Zuma has been removed from field responsibilities within the Fire Department.
Both Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt are promising policy reviews and more training.