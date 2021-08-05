CHICAGO (CBS)– Temperatures are heating up and storm chances are ahead.
More sunshine to start the day Thursday with temperatures in the mid 80s.READ MORE: Gov. JB Pritzker Issues New Mask Mandate For Illinois Schools, Some State Employees As COVID-19 Cases Continue To Climb
READ MORE: Firefighters Battle House Fire In West Humboldt Park
Rain chances increase Friday morning.
MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: A Sunny Start
Humid and hot condition arrive by the weekend with temperatures in the 90s on Sunday.