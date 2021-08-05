DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
Mary Kay Kleist, RealTime Weather, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — As low-level moisture increases Thursday night, a weather disturbance heads our way bringing showers and thunderstorms by daybreak.

These may linger through the morning rush.

7 a.m. Friday: 08.05.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Depending on how the atmosphere recovers from the morning activity, we have chances for late day/early evening thunderstorms on Friday.

5 p.m. Friday: 08.05.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

The high for Friday is 83.

Dewpoint Forecast: 08.05.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Heat builds through the weekend with stray storm chances.

7 Day Forecast: 08.05.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

On Saturday, it will be warm and humid with a stray storm chance and a high of 88. On Sunday, it will be mostly sunny with isolated afternoon storms and a high of 90.

Mary Kay Kleist