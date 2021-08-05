CHICAGO (CBS) — As low-level moisture increases Thursday night, a weather disturbance heads our way bringing showers and thunderstorms by daybreak.
The high for Friday is 83.
On Saturday, it will be warm and humid with a stray storm chance and a high of 88. On Sunday, it will be mostly sunny with isolated afternoon storms and a high of 90.